Bill to give elderly Sh2,000 monthly stipend

Elderly persons in Embu could benefit from a Sh2,000 monthly stipend from the county government if a bill to be introduced in the assembly is passed.

The bill targets elderly persons of above 70 years not in other national government pension schemes.

Nominated MCA Margaret Lorna Kariuki said that many old people were not captured in the Sh2,000 national government cash transfer programme.

“We also have others who have reached 70 years but the national scheme is still adjusting to bring them on board," Kariuki said.

She said that Embu county has an estimated population of fewer than 2,000 people above the age of 70 years who are not benefiting from the national government scheme.

"In one year, the county would spend approximately Sh48 million," she said.

Kariuki said the bill will propose measures to ensure that there is no duplication of beneficiaries.

"The bill has a mechanism to lock out all beneficiaries of pension from cash transfer programmes and pensioners of government schemes," she said.

She added that there will vetting at the sub location level to ensure that the programme is not abused.

Kariuki urged members of the assembly to support the bill as it is set to benefit people not captured by the national government in the last five years.

“The county has a duty to take care of its people. This programme is for the benefit of our people and I pray that it goes through,” Kariuki said.

(edited by O. Owino)