REVENUE ALLOCATION

Meru Deputy governor asks Uhuru to intervene to end revenue stalemate

He said in 2017-18 they drilled 100 boreholes but only managed to sink 50 in 2018-19

In Summary

• All county staff  in Meru have not received their July pay 

•  Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntochiu has says revenue to devolved units should not be reduced but increased

Eastern
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Meru Deputy governor Titus Ntochiu speaks to journalist in his office on Tuesday he said President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene and end revenue allocation stalemate
Meru Deputy governor Titus Ntochiu speaks to journalist in his office on Tuesday he said President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene and end revenue allocation stalemate
Image: Dennis Dibondo

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntochiu has said the standoff between the Senate and the National Assembly over the 2019 Revenue Allocation Bill is hurting counties.

Ntochiu, who is also the county executive in charge of Finance said that revenue to devolved units should not be reduced but increased. He spoke to the press in his office on Tuesday.

"In 2017-18 when we took office, we were given Sh8.3 billion, but this was reduced by Sh300 million in 2018-19 to Sh8 billion. Now, in this financial year, they are reducing it further by Sh300 million to Sh.7.7 billion. We are not happy about this," he said.

 

He said according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, every permanently employed worker's salary increases every year.

"We cannot cope with salary increases yet our allocation is continuously decreasing and still do development," he said.

He said in  2017-18 they drilled 100 boreholes but only managed to sink 50 in 2018-19  due to the reduction in allocation.

"We had planned to drill 200 boreholes in two years but the cut in allocation disrupted our plans. Meru Youth Service recruits who were to report on August 10 have not yet reported as we were forced to postpone due to the financial crisis," he said.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta should solve the debacle between the senate and the National Assembly so that normalcy can be restored in the counties as the country is stagnating.

 

MORE:

Stalemate on revenue sharing a threat to devolution

Impasse threatens to affect devolution meant to bring services closer to Wanjiku.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Use vital factors of revenue sharing to unlock stalemate

CRA mandated to define the basis of division of revenue and is consulted by Senate.
Opinion
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Eastern
15 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Police raid home of Akasha associate after Matiang'i warning
    2d ago Coast

  2. Duale condemns Atwoli's remarks on Ruto presidential bid
    3mo ago Coast

  3. Legal notice on Finance Bill should be revoked - Sonko
    7h ago Nairobi

  4. Kenyans troll Nominated MP for veiled attack on CS Munya
    20h ago Eastern

  5. Sonko rejects Nairobi voter's bid for deputy governor job
    5h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos