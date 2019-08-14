Police hunt for two thugs who critically stabbed Embu man

A resident was admitted at the Embu Level 5 Hospital in critical condition after suspected thugs stabbed him several times.

Albert Gichovi, 47, was attacked by two people at Kathangari village in Embu North subcounty. They throttled him, stabbed him on the right side of his chest and lower right side of his abdomen before leaving him.

He was attacked around 3pm on Monday.

The incident was reported at Kibugu police post and to assistant chief Margaret Njiru. Police officers rushed to the scene but found Gichovi had been taken to hospital by well wishers and admitted in critical condition.

Njiru said the police proceeded to the hospital where they found that he was already receiving treatment and was responding well.

She said one of the attackers was identified. Police are pursuing him so he can lead them to his accomplice.

