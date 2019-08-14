Kenyans troll nominated MP for veiled attack on CS Munya

A veiled attack on Trade CS Peter Munya during Deputy President William Ruto's visit to Meru has put nominated MP Halima Mucheke in trouble on Facebook.

Ruto was at EAPC Church in Gikumene, North Imenti constituency on Sunday.

Mucheke was reported to have said that those behind the cooking oil scandal should step aside. She did not name names, but the remark was viewed as an attack on Munya.

Munya is under investigation by the DCI for ordering unconditional release of edible oil worth Sh10 billion impounded a year ago. The oil had been declared unfit for human consumption by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

"Those who are associated with the oil graft should step aside," the nominated MP said.

Laban Koome on New Meru Political Forum Facebook page said Munya offered Mucheke a job as a subcounty administrator in 2014-17.

"Mucheke is an everlasting election loser. In 2013, she garnered 804 votes. She is using all means to impress and endear herself to Ruto," Koome said.

Milera Arts said, "Who is this Halima Mucheke? Consult widely before blowing null and diaphragmatic hot air against our able CS Munya just to appease your reeling political demagogues."

Samuel Mungathia asked, "Other than Halima Mucheke appearing as a flower girl for team Tanga Tanga, what has she done for people of Meru?"

But others like Esther Mukiri defended the MP. "Halima Mucheke is a lady of substance. Just get to know her better. Why fight a woman? If u feel that you have muscles look for another man. We are in a democratic country where one has a right to support whoever they want."

Blessing Kinya said: "People are very funny. I was in the meeting and I did not hear Halima mention any name. Barking dogs can continue but tell your master that he is guilty as charged because the guilty are always afraid."

The nominated legislator said she will not be deterred by those insulting her on Facebook. "I will not be cowed from fighting graft; those who are involved should be arrested." s

Halima said the released cooking oil might cause cancer to Kenyans.

The staunch Ruto supporter has indicated that she might vie for North Imenti parliamentary seat. The constituency is represented by Abdul Rahim Dawood.

