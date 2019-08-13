Ex-PS Njiru wants quality of gas cylinders probed

Former Transport PS Cyrus Njiru has lamented over the deaths caused by faulty gas cylinders in Embu.

He wants fires caused by leaking gas cylinders investigated. He said the fires needlessly destroy properties and claim people’s lives.

He said in Embu, residents have lost their loved ones through such fires which he termed as very painful, and heartbreaking.

He cited a case in which Perpetual Njiru lost her daughter Bakhita Wanjiru, 9, and son Jim Alfa, 6, in a fire in a rented house at Kiriari market. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a leaking gas cylinger on the night of August 5.

Njiru said the mother of the two children is traumatised by the loss. He said to curb such incidents in future, the government and especially the Kenya Bureau of Standards should enhance scrutiny of gas cylinders at any entry point into the country, at local manufacturing industries and even at retail points.

He spoke on Sunday evening at Kathakwa village in Embu North subcounty when he and other leaders visited the family during preparations for the burial of the children.

Njiru called on the government to set aside cash for sensitisation campaigns by the relevant government officers to the residents on how to safely use gas.

“This mother had only these two children and it’s a terrible loss to her,” Njiru said.