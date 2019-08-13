Acute water shortage hits Mbeere

Mbeere North residents are facing an acute water shortage following the drying up of the only river supplying the region.

The residents said they rely on River Ena for water for domestic and for their livestock.

Speaking to the Star on Sunday, they said that water levels had drastically reduced in the river and they are digging into the sand to get water.

Resident Anthony Kithua said they worried about contracting diseases for lack of clean drinking water.

Kithua said that this was the first time in many years that the river is to dry up in such a month.

The residents raised concern that people living upstream were using the river water to irrigate their muguka farms.

Another resident Poline Muthoni said that they experience water shortage towards the end of September but those blocking rivers for irrigation were putting them in danger.

Julia Wanyaga, another resident, said they risk getting infected with cholera and other water-borne diseases.

They are now calling upon the Water Resource Management Authority to intervene and save the situation.