We'll end Kitui budget rift — Minority leader

The new Kitui County Assembly Minority leader Alex Nganga promised on Sunday to end to the budget stand-off.

He leads the assembly's reorganized Narc party leadership. Narc is the minority, while Wiper holds the majority of seats, making it possible to block Governor Charity Ngilu.

Nganga took over as the leader of Ngilu’s Narc administration in the assembly on Friday last week after John Kasangau resigned. Nganga had been his deputy.

Nganga pledged in a press statement that the new Narc minority leadership in the assembly would improve assembly performance. He said his team would adopt consultation to resolve disputes.

Kitui is experiencing a budget stand-off between the executive and the assembly.

"This is an area we are moving with speed to address as it will unlock other barriers of development,” Nganga said.

Governor Ngilu has rejected the Sh 11.5 billion budget estimates for 2019-20 that were passed by the assembly in late June because MCAs introduced amendments costing more than the one per cent allowed by law.

Kitui Finance chief officer Enoch Nguthu officer told the MCAs during a meeting last week that the excessive changes in the budget by the assembly violated the law