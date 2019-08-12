Ruling to pay for protest damage denounced

Kathangu said that the system is trying to take the country backwards and the move must be stopped by every means. He said the Constitution must not be amended to penalise demonstrators.

He said that property is usually destroyed when people react to mistreatment, such as the beating or killing demonstrators.

“People have every right to demand responsibility from their government if a citizen is killed for doing what is provided for by the Constitution, or if property is destroyed," Kathungu said.

There is no way out for the government "except to compensate and in fact apologise to the people,” Kathangu said.

Kathumi said demonstrations should be peaceful "but what about thugs coming in and demonstrators counter-attacking the hooligans?" he asked.