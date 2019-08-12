Hungry children skip school, harvest sand

Teachers in Embu's Mbeere South constituency say drought and hunger will lower pupils and students' academic performance.

They said pupils and students were not able to concentrate on their studies as they go for days without food.

Ciangera Secondary School principal Beth Njuguna told reporters that students were going without lunch because parents are unable to provide the schools with food.

"It's not possible for parents now as there is nothing to bring," Njuguna said.

Speaking on behalf of the day secondary schools, she said schools have been forced to seek food donations from external organisations to keep the schools running.

High numbers of absentees are being recorded.

"Most children have not been going to school, there are problems at home and when children go home in the evening there is no food," Njunga said.

Therefore, they decide to harvest sand the next day to earn a bit of money for food, she said.

Most schools in the larger Mbeere area have been affected by hunger.

"When students miss a day in school, they miss lessons and this affects performance," Njunga said.

School administrators want the government to provide food and keep hungry children in school.

(Edited by V. Graham)