Meru bypasses to be completed by December – Kura

The Eastern and Western bypasses in Meru worth Sh2.9 billion are expected to be completed by the end of the year, a Kura official said.

Engineer Abdul Rashid of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority was checking on the progress of the Meru bypass project, which has been going on for three years.

He spoke to press after touring the ongoing works at the two roads.

Rashid said there are three important roads in the project. Eastern Bypass is 95 percent complete while the western bypass is 75 percent complete; in general the project is 86 percent complete

He said the project will be completed by December if all goes as planned.

Rashid promised the Gitimbine–Irinda–Giantune will be completed. Residents have been wondering whether it will ever be finished.

“We faced a challenge because 80 percent of the road was not there and we had to compensate locals to create way. We also had to move water pipes and power lines,” he said.

Rashid said the cost of the project is Sh2.9 billion; Sh. 2.3 billion has been spent so far.

He said the roads will ease traffic snarl-up in Meru town as drivers not wishing to enter the CBD will use the bypasses.

Meru experiences a lot of traffic jams as one approaches the CBD.