CITES OBSTACLES

Embu Woman Rep Wanjiku opposes plan to merge funding kitties

Says Biashara Fund will reduce the kitties to business use only

In Summary

 

Embu County woman representative Jane Wanjuki has strongly opposed the proposal by the state to consolidate different financial organisation so as to set up one strong financial institution. 

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Eastern
10 August 2019 - 00:00
Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki at Kenya School of Government on June 20, 2018
BAD IDEA: Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki at Kenya School of Government on June 20, 2018
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki has opposed state proposal to merge financial organisations into one strong institution, saying it will lead to loss of identity. 

Wanjuki said that financial institutions like Youth Enterprise Fund, Uwezo Fund and the Women Enterprise Fund are special kitties that directly identify with a particular group of people. 

 

The government wants them merged into Biashara Fund.

"That decision should be reconsidered because if these funds are dissolved, we shall lose the identities of the youth, women and of the people living with disabilities," Wanjiku said in Embu on Thursday.

The MP said the move will introduce new obstacles in access to funding. She said the Biashara Fund will reduce the kitty to business use only. 

"Applicants would be expected to prove that they have established businesses which is not logical at all," Wanjiku said.

Edited by peter obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Eastern
10 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who's in charge while Joho 'plays' in the US?
    1d ago Coast

  2. KPA transports supplies to Kisumu for port revival
    2w ago Coast

  3. Take advantage of Kisumu port to boost income
    2w ago Nyanza

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    5mo ago Central

  5. Police shot dead member of Wakali Kwanza gang
    2d ago Coast

Latest Videos