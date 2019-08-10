Embu Woman Rep Wanjiku opposes plan to merge funding kitties

Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki has opposed state proposal to merge financial organisations into one strong institution, saying it will lead to loss of identity.

Wanjuki said that financial institutions like Youth Enterprise Fund, Uwezo Fund and the Women Enterprise Fund are special kitties that directly identify with a particular group of people.

The government wants them merged into Biashara Fund.

"That decision should be reconsidered because if these funds are dissolved, we shall lose the identities of the youth, women and of the people living with disabilities," Wanjiku said in Embu on Thursday.

The MP said the move will introduce new obstacles in access to funding. She said the Biashara Fund will reduce the kitty to business use only.

"Applicants would be expected to prove that they have established businesses which is not logical at all," Wanjiku said.

