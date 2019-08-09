KITUI

Ngilu shuffles county bosses

In Summary

•This changes according to Ngilu takes effect immediately. 

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
Eastern
09 August 2019 - 12:41
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a meeting in Kitui town in May.
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a meeting in Kitui town in May.
Image: FILE

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Friday made changes to the county's public service.

The changes are aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

In a statement, Budget and economic planning chief officer, Dr Julius Kalii has been appointed acting chief officer for trade, co-operative and investment.

Ministry of public service Chief  officer  Clement Munyithya takes over as  the Chief Officer at the  Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources 

Chief Officer Ministry of Environment Eng John Kimanga has been moved to head the ministry of Public Service and Administration. 

These changes take effect immediately. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
Eastern
09 August 2019 - 12:41

Most Popular

  1. Who's in charge while Joho 'plays' in the US?
    13h ago Coast

  2. Police shot dead member of Wakali Kwanza gang
    1d ago Coast

  3. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    5mo ago Central

  4. KPA transports supplies to Kisumu for port revival
    2w ago Coast

  5. Take advantage of Kisumu port to boost income
    2w ago Nyanza

Latest Videos