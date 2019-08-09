Ngilu shuffles county bosses

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Friday made changes to the county's public service.

The changes are aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

In a statement, Budget and economic planning chief officer, Dr Julius Kalii has been appointed acting chief officer for trade, co-operative and investment.

Ministry of public service Chief officer Clement Munyithya takes over as the Chief Officer at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources

Chief Officer Ministry of Environment Eng John Kimanga has been moved to head the ministry of Public Service and Administration.

These changes take effect immediately.