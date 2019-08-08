Mumo and Ngina on tenterhooks as MCAs want them sacked

• The two ministers were found to have used forged degree certificates to land the top jobs at Kitui County
• Assembly resolved to impeach the two should Ngilu fail to sack them in seven days
Kitui County Assembly has asked Governor Charity Ngilu to sack two executives for allegedly forging academic papers.
The MCAs on Tuesday unanimously passed the report by the assembly Appointment committee chaired by speaker George Ndotto and gave Ngilu a seven-day ultimatum to sack Philip Mumo and Rosaita Ngina.
“The degree certificates for the two county executive committee members were confirmed as forged, not authentic, and that they did not emanate from the institutions that purportedly issued them,” the committee said in the report.
The assembly resolved to impeach the duo in case Ngilu fails to sack them at the lapse of seven days. They also want the Director of Public prosecution to prosecute the two and the Asset Recovery Agency to recover what they have illegally earned.
Muno is the Trade and Cooperatives executive, while Ngina is in charge of Health and Sanitation.
The assembly demands the sacking of the duo at a time when the EACC and the DCI are investigating the validity of Mumo’s academic papers. It is alleged that he used a "River Road degree" certificate to land the county job.
The current status of Ngina's job status is unknown as she has not been operating from her office at the Kitui County Referral Hospital since early 2018. Her administration colleague, Benard Katungi, has been holding brief for her.
After recommending the sackings, Johnson Kanandu, member of the County Assembly Service Board, said “It is not clear what role she (Ngina) plays but she was hired as an executive committee member and has all along drawn a salary from the county as a minister.”