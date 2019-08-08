Mumo and Ngina on tenterhooks as MCAs want them sacked

Kitui County Assembly has asked Governor Charity Ngilu to sack two executives for allegedly forging academic papers.

The MCAs on Tuesday unanimously passed the report by the assembly Appointment committee chaired by speaker George Ndotto and gave Ngilu a seven-day ultimatum to sack Philip Mumo and Rosaita Ngina.

“The degree certificates for the two county executive committee members were confirmed as forged, not authentic, and that they did not emanate from the institutions that purportedly issued them,” the committee said in the report.

The assembly resolved to impeach the duo in case Ngilu fails to sack them at the lapse of seven days. They also want the Director of Public prosecution to prosecute the two and the Asset Recovery Agency to recover what they have illegally earned.

Muno is the Trade and Cooperatives executive, while Ngina is in charge of Health and Sanitation.