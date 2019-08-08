MP Mwirigi's criminal case adjourned for the third time

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi case hearing failed to proceed for the third consecutive time yesterday.

Meru magistrate Thomus Muraguri was informed that chief magistrate Hannah Ndung’ u, who is handling the case, was away on official duties.

Mwirigi is charged with obstructing a police officer, leading to an escape of a prisoner.

The court set the hearing date for November 4, after being charged on November 27 last year.

The case was last postponed in May.

His lawyer Dan Maanzo said the officers who arrested the MP should be apprehended because the MP was fighting against impunity and corruption at a roadblock.

"It all started from the unnecessary roadblock. I thank them for removing unnecessary roadblocks that were mounted. We want the DPP and the EACC to arrest those officers," Maanzo said.

The MP has already written to Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, asking him to recall and withdraw charges against him.

Mwirigi, who is facing two criminal counts, informed the court that after perusing prosecution witnesses statements, he finds the charges ill-intended to tarnish his name.

In a letter seen by the Star dated May 5, Mwirigi says the charges were motivated by witch-hunt and are meant to embarrass and intimidate him.

From the statements to the DPP, the legislator left the scene and there was a confrontation between officers manning a roadblock and members of the public before he was arrested that evening.

“It is our submission that the investigations were ostensibly carried out with malice and with much publicity in order to embarrass the honorable member after he refused to be cowed by officers who had been harassing motorists on the road asking for bribes," the letter authored by Kaimba said.