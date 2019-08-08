Man kills brother in Meru over avocado and miraa

A Tigania West village in Meru is mourning the death of a man slashed to death by his elder brother over a miraa farm.

Silas Mung'athia died on the spot after he was cut on the head, abdomen, hands and legs.

Muili village first responders said they heard the victim screaming but they found him dead when they arrived in the homestead.

Silas and Simon Gichunuku had quarrelled over the farm and an avocado fruit the previous day.

Senior chief Adrian Aruyaru said the two had been living peacefully and none of them had a criminal record.

Their mother died this year while the father passed away three years ago.

Aruyaru said the miraa farm had not been subdivided.

“Three more brothers have been left and we will sit with the area elder to help subdivide the land. The long arm of the government will catch up with the culprit, who is now at large," he said.

He also warned residents against speculating about the incident.

"No one should fight over property. In case of a dispute, reach out to elders or chiefs and an amicable solution will be found,” the chief said.

Muili assistant chief Joseph Buruki reminded villagers that life is sacred. "Killing is punishable by God and property is God-given. No one should take another person’s life."

The administrator asked parents to write wills to avoid family wrangles.

"If the miraa farm was subdivided, there would have been no death," Buruki said.

He told the villagers that they are the only ones facing challenges in life. "Many are struggling - settle your disputes amicably,” he said.

Pastor Samson Baru asked parties with differences to report to the authorities for intervention.