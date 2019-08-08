TWO KILLED

Leaders condemn Marsabit attacks

Say spate of insecurity in the region shows that security forces are not working as expected.



• Nicholas Joel Murithi was shot dead on Sunday night at Manyatta while the body the elderly jua kali man was found with no visible injuries.

• Saku MP Dido Ali Raso urged for the implementation of the Nyumba Kumi initiative to enhance security in the neighbourhood.

by Abdikadir Chari
Eastern
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Marsabit deputy governor Solomon Gubo in Marsabit in October 2017. /STEPHEN RUTTO
Marsabit deputy governor Solomon Gubo in Marsabit in October 2017. /STEPHEN RUTTO

Marsabit leaders on Tuesday condemned rising insecurity in Saku subcounty after an elderly jua kali man was killed by unknown assailants.

The killing came barely a day after another man was murdered in Marsabit town.

Nicholas Joel Murithi was shot dead on Sunday night at Manyatta .

The body the jua kali man was found with no visible injuries.

The two bodies were transported to their rural homes last evening.

The leaders led by deputy governor Solomon Gubo and Saku MP Dido Ali Raso spoke at the Marsabit General Hospital mortuary.

Gubo said the spate of insecurity in the region shows that security forces are not working as expected.

He condemned law enforcement agencies for failing to handle and curb the crimes.

The MP urged security forces to ensure citizens are safe and their property secure.

Gubo said that if the government failed to handle the crime, national police reservists should be given back their guns.

 

He lauded the contributions of non-locals in society.

Saku MP Dido Ali Raso called for the implementation of the Nyumba Kumi initiative to enhance security in the neighbourhoods.

The lawmaker said everybody has a right to live and do business anywhere in the country and the security agents need to be proactive.

He called for security apparatus to patrol the area and urged residents to inform the government of those doing any illegal businesses.

Area police boss Benjamin Mwathe assured residents of security and challenged them to inform the police of any suspicious elements.

Mwathe said the community policing programme will help neighbours know what is happening in their surroundings and deal with any security threats.

He said at least 12 people will be selected from each location in the constituency to work with security agents.

