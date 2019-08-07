Close

CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

State urged to increase funding for special needs sports

Sports association chair says games equipment for special needs children are expensive

In Summary

• Table tennis table for the blind costs Sh58,000, meaning children from poor backgrounds are left out.  

• Official from ministry says the new curriculum will look into the gaps in special needs education. 

by Dennis Dibondo
Eastern
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Susan Wangari, a HR official from Education ministry presents trophies to winners at Kaaga Primary during the National Special Needs Education Ball games championships held in Meru
Image: Dennis Dibondo

The government has been urged to increase funding for learners with special needs to enable them to take part in co-curricular activities. 

And parents were told not to keep children with special needs at home.

The call came from Speaking on Saturday after the 17th Edition of the National Special Needs School Ball Games Championship at Kaaga,

 

North Imenti organising secretary of the National Special Needs School Ball Games Championship Benta Abeka. She spoke on Saturday during the 17th edition of the games at Kaaga.

Abeka said the high cost of braille machines was a big challenge in the education of blind pupils. 

“One machine goes for Sh100,000 so blind children from a poor background cannot afford,” she said.

Kenya Primary Special Sports Association chairperson Judith Khavengwesi asked the government to provide more funds for the games.

“Some of the teams do not have uniforms, making it difficult to coordinate in the field and some of the equipment for special needs like the gall ball used for blind children are very expensive. The ball goes for about Sh25,000,” Khavengwesi said.

Tennis table for the blind costs Sh58,000. 

Susan Wangari, a HR official from the Ministry of Education, said the government will continue doing more towards uplifting education for children with special needs.

She said the new curriculum will look into the gaps in special needs education. 

 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

