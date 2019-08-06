Close

Let's plan Wambora succession, says former aide

Kanake says the four main political seats in the county should be negotiated and shared fairly

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Embu Governor Martin Wambora’s former political advisor has called for negotiations to determine his successor.

Joshua Kanake who was Wambora’s aide in his first term said it is important for the four main political seats to be shared evenly among the four subcounties to maintain cohesion.

Kanake resigned after colliding with Wambora and unsuccessfully vied for senator in 2017. He said the county cannot have peace if the four seats of governor, deputy governor, senator and woman representative are not shared equally.

He said in the first term Wambora who is from Runyenjes held the governor's seat, his deputy was from Mbeere, the senator and woman rep from Mbeere.

In the current term Wambora's deputy, the senator and woman representative are all from Manyatta.

Since the election there has been grumbling among the residents and leaders about this imbalance, Kanake said.

He said although the seats are elective it is crucial that the voters are sensitised to elect leaders in the four offices in a manner that will maintain unity in the county.

Kanake who is from Runyenjes said leaders should be elected depending on the period they have been in office  and the region they come from. Since Wambora is from Runyenjes and will have  stayed for 10 years by 2022, the seat should be taken by a person from another other subcounty.

He called on the local religious leaders, elders, professionals and other respected leaders to help the voters to come up with a reliable formula for the 2022 elections.   

He said other offices like the speaker of the county assembly and the county secretary should also be shared evenly.

