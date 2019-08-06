Embu traders complain of new notes shortage

Embu traders have expressed anxiety over shortage of new currency notes in banks, saying the situation has prompted thugs to print fake ones.

County Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman John Mate told the Star on Monday traders do not get the new currency notes, especially the Sh1000, when they withdraw.

He said traders have requested to have the new notes available in the banks.

Mate said traders are concerned as the October 1 deadline for returning all the old Sh1,000 notes draws near.

Banks should be withholding the old notes and giving out the new ones, he said.

Three people were last month arrested in Manyatta while in possession of thousands of fake Sh1,000 notes in Manyatta.

Mate said traders fear they might be cheated with such fake money because they have not yet mastered the main features of the new notes.

Bank managers told the Star there was a shortage of the Sh1,000 notes and blamed the Central Bank of Kenya.

They however asked traders not to worry since the deadline for retuning all the old Sh1,000 notes is still far.