Kitui Senator 'under pressure' to impeach Ngilu

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua has said he is under a lot of pressure to begin Governor Ngilu’s impeachment process.

Speaking in Mwingi town, Wambua said he has been receiving calls from across Kitui from people pushing him to initiate the process, citing Ngilu administration's incompetence and mismanagement of public resources.

He said he is reluctant to start impeachment but he is getting proper briefing on investigations that are under way and soon the culprits will be arrested.

On July 22, Kitui county finance offices were gutted down by a night fire which destroyed crucial county treasury records.

Senator Wambua said the governor has questions to answer because the offices razed belonged to the executive arm of government she heads.

“It is not the first time fire is razing down critical offices and destroying critical documents under her leadership. It happened in 2009 when she was Water minister, happened last year too,” he said.

“I am not saying she torched the office but this is too much of a coincidence. Why are these fires following her wherever she goes?”

After the fire, a letter purported to have originated from the office of the governor who was not in the country at the time was widely circulated alleging the executive suspected Wambua.

“I hope the letter did not come from the governor but if it did, Kitui is in deep trouble and there is a big challenge of leadership. Why would a senator of any county burn down offices containing documents where investigators are scrutinising mismanagement of county funds when the senator has been on the forefront calling for investigations into the theft of public resources?” he said