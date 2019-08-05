Embus too few to produce president - MP

Manyatta legislator John Muchiri has said the Embu community can only produce a president or deputy if most of them are highly educated.

Muchiri said the community’s population is so small it cannot propel one to the highest office and that only education can save it.

“A child of a peasant can eat together with the child of a king only through education. Embu people will only lead this nation when their children are properly educated," Muchiri said.

He spoke at St Benedict Kithimu Day Secondary School when he handed over a bus bought from the National Government constituency Development Fund.

Muchiri said he will vie for the county’s governorship. He promised to give any school that excels in national exams a new bus to motivate them. He has already bought for four schools.

Three more buses are being made for Itabua Day Secondary School, Kiriari and Kigari.