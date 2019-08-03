MPs demand honest, non-selective war on graft

Two Embu MPs have called for an honest and non-selective fight against corruption, saying the two ingredients are key in winning the war.

Mbeere North's Charles Njagagua and Manyatta's John Muchiri on Wednesday said graft should be fought from all corners and sectors in government.

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge who were last month charged with corruption are the latest victims of the fight against graft.

But Njagagua urged police and the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission to conduct proper investigations before taking suspects to court.

"Unless people are found to have done something wrong, let them not be taken to court," Njagagua said.

He said Auditor General Edward Ouko should stop publishing reports that are "baseless." "We have been reading narratives by the auditor general but guys are never taken to court," he said.

Muchiri said the fight against corruption should not be used to intimidate leaders who do not support a particular politician.

"This fight should not be a chorus that's sung by those who have a political grudge against some people," Muchiri said.

The MPs said it was wrong for courts to demand that governors charged with corruption be barred from office.

Samburu's Moses Lenolkulal and Kiambu's Ferdinand Waititu have been ordered to stay away from their offices after being charged with corruption.

edited by peter obuya