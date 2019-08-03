Close

SOCIAL MEDIA WRATH

MP Muchiri criticised over his graffiti on school bus

Residents say vehicle was bought using CDF cash and not lawmaker's own money

In Summary

• Manyatta lawmaker defends move, says it was for the handover celebration and that the paintings were later removed

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Eastern
03 August 2019 - 00:00
Manyatta MP John Muchiri speaking at Kiriari Catholic Church on May 8 2016./REUBEN GITHINJI
Manyatta MP John Muchiri speaking at Kiriari Catholic Church on May 8 2016./REUBEN GITHINJI

Manyatta MP John Muchiri has faced vehement social media criticism after donating a school bus branded with his photos and graffiti. 

Muchiri donated the 51-seater bus to St Benedict Primary School, Kithimu. 

Critics said the bus was bought using National Government Constituency Development Fund and not the MP's personal cash. As such, the vehicle ought not to have been branded with his photos.

“Where else have you ever seen the name of a politician on a school bus," resident Njagi Njeru wondered.

Leonard Mugambi said it was not right for the MP to print pictures on the bus because that would present a wrong impression that the vehicle was donated.

He accused Muchiri of seeking cheap political mileage. 

"It was not in order for the MP to brand the bus with his photos because he was present during the handing over of the vehicle," Victor Nguku wrote on Facebook.

Muchiri has defended himself from the accusations, saying the branding was only for the handing over ceremony and that the graffiti was later removed.

“I'm sorry for those who may feel offended but I have five more buses to give to our day secondary schools and the project identification graphics will apply to all,"  Muchiri told the Star.

Addressing parents and students at the school during the ceremony on Wednesday, Muchiri said the bus was bought at Sh6.5 million with funds from the CDF kitty.

edited by peter obuya

