Girl, 14, rescued from early marriage in Tigania

A 14-year-old Meru girl who was married off to a man who paid miraa worth Sh10,000 as dowry has been rescued.

The Standard Sx pupil was married to a 21-year-old man.

Frolics of Hope Africa Children’s Rescue Centre director Nkatha Mugao on Tuesday said the girl's grandfather received the Sh10,000 miraa as dowry. The grandfather was arrested.

Mugao said the girl’s mother is serving a life sentence in Nakuru for murder.

The girl’s suitor, Robert Mwenda, acknowledged paying a miraa bundle worth Sh10,000 as the first installment of the dowry. He said he did not know the girl was underage. The man wants his miraa back.

“I gave out a miraa bundle worth Sh10,000 to the girl’s grandfather as required by custom and we were in agreement. I demand it back,” Mwenda said.

The girl said she has been living with the man for one month, adding she gave consent to be married off. The age of consent is 18 years.

However, the elderly man is alleged to have organised the marriage to the 21-year-old man from Maua.

According to Meru traditions, especially in Igembe and Tigania, miraa is used in social ceremonies such as dowry payment and acceptance of a marriage proposal.

Mugao said the NGO was informed by a resident from Meru of the early marriage and they traveled from Nakuru to rescue the minor.

She told journalists the grandfather who was taking care of the girl mistreated her and had refused to pay her school fees.

Mugao said cases of early marriage were rampant in Meru county though most are not reported.

“Parents or caregivers must educate the girls instead of marrying the off,” she said.