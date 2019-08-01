PATIENTS TO BLAME

CS attributes cancer deaths to lack of screening

Kariuki says successful cancer management is possible only through early detection

In Summary

• CS says patients take too long to seek treatment, making recovery difficult

• Urges Kenyans to go for cancer screening and regular health checks

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
01 August 2019 - 00:00
Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'i and Health CS Sicily Kariuki distribute relief food to Mutuavare residents in Mbeere South, Embu, on Monday
FAMINE: Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'i and Health CS Sicily Kariuki distribute relief food to Mutuavare residents in Mbeere South, Embu, on Monday
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Health CS Sicily Kariuki has said lack of screening contributes greatly to the rising deaths from cancer countrywide.

Recalling the recent deaths of prominent leaders including former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Kariuki said patients take too long to seek treatment, making recovery difficult.

“Early screening has become an issue in the country. We stay for too long until when one finds he or she can’t walk that is when they rush to hospital,” she said.

“Successful management of cancer is achieved only through early detection and early screening.  Whenever you find or feel something abnormal in you, you should go to the hospital for screening or check up to find what it is. This will make it very easy for you to be treated for  cancer.”

The CS spoke on Monday when she delivered relief food to Mutuavare residents in the semi-arid Mbeere South subcounty in Embu.

Kariuki was accompanied by area MP Geoffrey King'ang'i, Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo and other county officials.

She said the country was shocked by deaths of prominent personalities and other citizens from cancer, noting that almost every family in the country has been affected by the disease.

She said every year more than 30,000 people die of cancer and the government is doing everything it can to ensure those who are sick are treated at public hospitals.

Kariuki said the national government will work with the county governments to combat the disease.

She urged county governments to deploy health volunteers to go from house to house sensitising residents on the need for screening.

 

“Please, employ those workers so that the ministry can train them so that no more people should die from cancer,” she said.

She said the government will soon issue guidelines on the early screening and detection.

The CS said 22,000 people in Embu were affected by  famine but the government will provide regular famine relief to makes sure no one dies of hunger.

MORE:

UHC should include long-term solutions for cancer patients

70% of cancer patients from the lower class die due to poor lifestyles - WHO
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Welcome relief as Sh350m cancer centre planned at JOOTRH

County intends to have a Sh1 billion facility in five years.
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
01 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Waititu's arrest sends strong message, says Kabogo
    20h ago Central

  2. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    1d ago Nyanza

  3. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    8h ago Rift Valley

  4. Thika woman scalds husband for buying lover 'nyama choma'
    1d ago Central

  5. Kirinyaga county speaker Githanda resigns
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos