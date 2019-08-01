CS attributes cancer deaths to lack of screening

Health CS Sicily Kariuki has said lack of screening contributes greatly to the rising deaths from cancer countrywide.

Recalling the recent deaths of prominent leaders including former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Kariuki said patients take too long to seek treatment, making recovery difficult.

“Early screening has become an issue in the country. We stay for too long until when one finds he or she can’t walk that is when they rush to hospital,” she said.

“Successful management of cancer is achieved only through early detection and early screening. Whenever you find or feel something abnormal in you, you should go to the hospital for screening or check up to find what it is. This will make it very easy for you to be treated for cancer.”

The CS spoke on Monday when she delivered relief food to Mutuavare residents in the semi-arid Mbeere South subcounty in Embu.

Kariuki was accompanied by area MP Geoffrey King'ang'i, Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo and other county officials.

She said the country was shocked by deaths of prominent personalities and other citizens from cancer, noting that almost every family in the country has been affected by the disease.

She said every year more than 30,000 people die of cancer and the government is doing everything it can to ensure those who are sick are treated at public hospitals.

Kariuki said the national government will work with the county governments to combat the disease.

She urged county governments to deploy health volunteers to go from house to house sensitising residents on the need for screening.

“Please, employ those workers so that the ministry can train them so that no more people should die from cancer,” she said.

She said the government will soon issue guidelines on the early screening and detection.

The CS said 22,000 people in Embu were affected by famine but the government will provide regular famine relief to makes sure no one dies of hunger.