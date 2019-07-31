Youths seek justice for girl 'defiled by Kitui official'

The alleged defilement of a teenager by a Kitui CDF official who also made her pregnant has caused an uproar.

The NYC Kitui chairman Aggrey Nzomo said,"The NYC and the entire Kitui Adolescent and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health technical working group are dismayed.”

On Tuesday the group on Tuesday also expressed anger about an alleged cover-up.

The CDF patron distanced itself from the scandal.

Nzomo deplored increased cases of defilement, saying the group has recorded 168 cases of early pregnancies. And counting.

The case came to light ast weekend when Narc national chairman Millitonic Kimanzi AKA Kitute visited the girl's home and took her to Kitui Level 5 Hospital for quality prenatal care and safe delivery.

It is understood that the suspect had used his influence to make the girl and her parents hush up the attack in December last year. Kimanzi exposed the crime.

The chairman, who runs the Kitute Foundation, helped transport the girl from her Zombe home in Kitui East to the hospital’s amenity ward where she is will undergo various tests.

“I learned that she was just about to deliver and there were attempts to make her procure an abortion. She is now under the medical experts’ watch and will deliver safely,” the Narc party official said.

The case that has been under wraps for more than eight months was recorded on July 27 in the OB at Zombe police station, Kimanzi said, adding that he expected justice for the girl.

According to the OB records, the Form 1 student said she and her mother reported that she was defiled by a CDF official last year on December 26 at around 4pm. He was not identified.

It further read, “The mother of the juvenile was advised to take good care of her until she gives birth."

After the case raised a storm on social media, Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai who is the CDF patron, disassociated the institution from any wrongdoing. He said the law should take its course.

The group said cases should not end at the arrests and prosecution of defilers.

“We are putting more emphasis on thorough punishment for perpetrators, school re-entry for teenage mothers and foster care for children of teenage mothers,” their statement read.

Edited by R.Wamochie