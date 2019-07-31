Netizens troll MP for giving street children eggs to hawk

Embu residents have accused Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki of promoting child labour.

The criticism came after the MP last week posted pictures giving street children eggs, sufurias and basins to "venture into business", a move residents have termed as ill-calculated.

"Today, I am pleased to donate bedding among other assorted items. I have also empowered them with startup capital to start small scale businesses to enable them to cater for their daily expenses," a caption of one of the pictures read.

The pictures posted on Wanjuki's social media pages elicited a debate.

"This is child abuse at best. How does a leader give a child eggs to go hawk in the streets in the name of empowering street children? Even laymen understand and believe that education is the only way to empower kids," Felix Ngari said.

Residents said Wanjuki should have come up with an initiative that would empower the street children through education by taking them back to school or to rehabilitation centres.

Further, they said the woman representative donated beds and mattresses to the street children yet they have no homes.

"When you give street children mattresses and blankets so that they continue sleeping in the streets, what does that show? Leaders should come up with programmes that will get the children out of the streets," another resident said.

However, speaking to the Star on phone, Wanjuki denied the allegations saying all the street persons were aged above 18. She said she had a function earlier where they expressed their wishes.

The beneficiary who received a crate of eggs, a basin and a sufuria is a married woman and a mother of two, Wanjuki defended herself.

Child rights defender Doris Karesa said, "Such children should be in school not in any kind of business."

Munga Alex said the children should have been given a shelter before being issued with bedding.

Others expressed worries that a section of opportunists would buy the bedding at throwaway prices.

