Fast-track our gratuities — say ex-councillors

Former councillors have formed an association to promote a sendoff package for their services before the Constitution was amended to change their seat to ward representative.

They have accused the government of neglecting them and want to be given a send-off stipend just like other elected leaders when they retire.

The Kenya Former Councillors of Kenya Association Isiolo chairman Hussein Abduba said before the new Constitution, the proposal to give them a send-off package was before the National Assembly but MPs failed to pass it.

“Maybe they feared if they give us money we might turn out to be their political nemeses,” he said in Isiolo town at the association's first meeting on Monday.

There are about 12,000 retired councillors, the chairman, who is also the organising secretary, said.

Abduba said they will soon hold a convention.

He said the Senate in October last year discussed their plight and passed a proposal that they should receive Sh1.5 million as gratuity and Sh30,000 monthly stipends.

He said a task force was then formed to look into the issue after the proposal was forwarded to the National Treasury "but the progress of the matter has been extremely slow".

He urged the new acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani to fast-track the process by the task force to ensure former councillors’ welfare is addressed.