Fast-track our gratuities — say ex-councillors

• They say proposal to give them send-off package was before the National Assembly but MPs failed to pass it.
• They say Senate passed a proposal for former councillors to receive monthly stipends of Sh30,000 ans Sh1.5 million gratuity.
Former councillors have formed an association to promote a sendoff package for their services before the Constitution was amended to change their seat to ward representative.
They have accused the government of neglecting them and want to be given a send-off stipend just like other elected leaders when they retire.
The Kenya Former Councillors of Kenya Association Isiolo chairman Hussein Abduba said before the new Constitution, the proposal to give them a send-off package was before the National Assembly but MPs failed to pass it.
“Maybe they feared if they give us money we might turn out to be their political nemeses,” he said in Isiolo town at the association's first meeting on Monday.
There are about 12,000 retired councillors, the chairman, who is also the organising secretary, said.
Abduba said they will soon hold a convention.
He said the Senate in October last year discussed their plight and passed a proposal that they should receive Sh1.5 million as gratuity and Sh30,000 monthly stipends.
He said a task force was then formed to look into the issue after the proposal was forwarded to the National Treasury "but the progress of the matter has been extremely slow".
He urged the new acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani to fast-track the process by the task force to ensure former councillors’ welfare is addressed.
We do not even have Health insurance, it's a shame for the government to neglect people who were leaders for decades and are now reduced to beggars.Elijah Mugambi (Kiwanjani)
He said most of them are now living in poverty despite their service to the public.
They did not draw salaries but only monthly allowances that rose gradually from Sh60 per month to Sh120 and then to a high of Sh3,600 by the time they left office in 2012.
Former councillors from all the wards in Isiolo county praised his sentiments.
Elijah Mugambi (Kiwanjani) said President Uhuru Kenyatta should hear their demands as "they laid the foundation for Kenyan leadership today."
“We do not even have Health insurance, it is shame for the government to neglect people who were leaders for decades and are now reduced to beggars,” he said.
He said it was a shame for MPs to raise their salaries and propose stipend for retired MPs yet they have not addressed their demands.
Mohamed Nura (Iresaboru) said the elderly and disabled receive monthly stipends yet former councillors are left out.
Mohamed Guyo (Garbatulla) said the task force that was appointed to look into their affairs should speed up their work.
Edited by R.Wamochie