Mend broken bond for nation's sake, Uhuruto told

A senior Embu politician and a cleric have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to mend their relationship for the sake of unity.

Former Senator Lenny Kivuti and National Independent Church of Africa bishop Njeru Nyaga said the difference between the two senior most state leaders does not augur well for the country.

Speaking at Mukuuri’s Nica church on Sunday, Kivuti said the President has declared that it is time for all leaders to work for the people.

“People should pray to God so that President Kenyatta and the deputy shake their hands to end their animosity since when they are united the government is able to bring services to the people effectively,” the former senator said.

He was accompanied by former Embu Senate aspirant Joshua Kanake and nominated MCA Sicily Njiru. kivuti called on everyone to support the government "despite the differences between Uhuru and Ruto".

Bishop Njeru said some leaders are forgetful as they go around the country seeking votes but forget their pledges when they enter the office.

“After getting the seat, people who helped each other in campaigns don’t even want to face each other and forget they once held hands,” Nyaga said.

He attributed many problems the country is facing to forgetfulness, saying people don't push themselves to remember lessons from the past.

“When you are treated well by a person you should remember and reciprocate; when you are brought up well by your parents you should remember all the good things other people might have done for you,” the cleric said.

Kivuti thanked the residents saying he and Governor Martin Wambora had ended their political rivalry to allow for efficient service delivery.

He pledged support for the governor until electioneering in 2022 "when he will go back to the area and the whole county to seek the seat".

