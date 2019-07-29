Threats, insults won’t derail Uhuru’s growth agenda, Munya tells DP allies

Trade CS Peter Munya has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto’s allies for insulting and threatening President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet secretaries.

His sentiments came after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused Uhuru of incompetence and told him to resign. Sudi cautioned DP Ruto against pretending that all was well within the presidency, yet his relationship with the President had changed for the worse.

Munya said on Saturday Uhuru is the Mt Kenya kingpin and those thinking they have the monopoly of marshalling votes from the region are in for a rude awakening, as it won’t be a walk in the park. He said every community or region has its own leaders who give political direction and Mt Kenya is no different.

“You can’t intimidate me, I’m a Kenyan enjoying constitutional rights like any other. Why should you use most of your time insulting the President? Every community has its own kingpin. Uhuru is our kingpin. He will show us the way when the time comes,” Munya said.

“You think those you insult don’t have votes. Insulting the President or those in his Cabinet is the worst mischief and behaviour from an elected leader. Respect the President.”

The former governor spoke at Mikinduri and Kianjai during a meet-the-people tour of Meru. He downplayed claims that Mt Kenya is divided. Some leaders have become political orphans without direction must stop misleading residents, Munya said. He also told the media to stop misleading Kenyans that the region is divided.

“We’re united. We know those who are divided. Those are leaders who can’t stick to, work or walk the talk. They are against President Uhuru’s Agenda Four, his handshake and the fight against corruption.”

He called for support for the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga to ensure peace, stability and prosperity.

“President Uhuru is advancing the politics of unity and development in our country. He wants to leave a legacy where Kenyans will live in harmony, peace and no part of the country will be left behind in terms of development,” he said.

“The President has called on all leaders to shun 2022 politics and concentrate on efforts that will ensure the lives of Mwananchi thrive. The government is doing an audit on all stalled development projects to ensure they are all fast-tracked to completion.”

Munya revisited the Ruto murder plot claim, dismissing it as propaganda aimed at maligning him.

EALA lawmaker Mpuru Aburi, former MP David Karithi, County assembly Minority leader Ayub Bundi and Tigania West MP John Mutunga defended the CS, saying he is being attacked by Ruto allies for being loyal to the President and being committed to the revival of collapsed industries.

Mpuru said Munya’s rise is giving some leaders sleepless nights, but that won’t deter the CS from succeeding Uhuru or becoming a deputy president.

“There is no community without a kingpin. Raila is for the Luo, Uhuru for the Kikuyu, Ruto for the Kalenjin, Joho for the Coast, Mudavadi for the Luyha, Duale for the Northern Kenya region and in larger Meru, we have Munya. Whoever touches or insults Munya is against the Meru community, and we'll deal with him. Go and tell Uhuru we endorsed you [Munya] to be DP or President in 2022,” he said.

Mutunga said leaders from the region agreed to work together and support each other for the benefit of residents.

Karithi said, “We demand an apology from Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi for insulting Munya. He first insulted Uhuru and now Munya. I'm shocked our leaders are quiet, yet insulting Munya is like insulting Uhuru.”

Sudi said Uhuru"uses and dumps hardworking people like former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge".

But Munya said corruption knows no ethnic group. He said the President's aim is to wipe out cartels siphoning public funds and stalling development projects.

He said the war on graft will breathe life into the Big Four Agenda, adding that the unity of Meru leaders is crucial to the completion of stalled development projects and the fight against corruption.

