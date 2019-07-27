Munya defends meetings, says they help Kenyans

To clear his name from the assassination allegations against Deputy President William Ruto, Trade CS Peter Munya will begin meetings with residents of Meru on Saturday.

According to dates posted on his Facebook page, the meetings are scheduled for today, Sunday, and Monday next week.

He will be accompanied by local leaders, government officials and key policymakers for the consultative meetings that will also focus on the Big Four Agenda.

Today, Munya will meet the residents of Kianjai in Tigania West and before proceeding to meet residents of Mikinduri in Tigania East.

On Sunday, the CS will attend meetings at Laare in Igembe North and Maili Tatu in Igembe Central before touring public gatherings at Muthara and Timau on Monday.

Speaking after commissioning a processing plant in Ruiru, the CS dismissed the assassination claims as propaganda.

"I know you have heard stories I was sitting somewhere planning to kill someone. I am not a murderer. We respect Kenyans of all calibers and have never planned to kill any Kenyan," he said.

"Those peddling the lies don't know what we met to talk about. They are just spreading propaganda."

The trade CS said they must continue holding meetings in hotels, homes, county headquarters and sub-county offices.

“If we don’t meet, we’ll not be able to know the exact situation on the ground. For instance, we wouldn’t have known of some coffee farmers in Githunguri who haven’t received their pay,” Munya said.

According to Munya's grass-root mobilizer, Alex Kiambi, the grassroots meetings are aimed at shedding light on President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

“Next series of meetings which will cover major towns in larger Meru and Mt Kenya region, will be released when planning is finalized,” he said.

Larger Meru includes Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Meru counties.

Munya, Information Technology CS Joe Mucheru, Health CS Sicily Kariuki, and Transport CS James Macharia had last month been summoned by the DCI to answer to claims they were planning to assassinate DP Ruto.

Edited by N. Mbugua