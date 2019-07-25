Close

CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

Reject Punguza Mizigo, ex-Kitui MCA says

Says although it looks progressive, Aukot's initiative has a deceptive agenda

•County assemblies and Kenyans urged to oppose the Ekuru Aukot’s initiative 

•IEBC forwarded Punguza Mzigo Bill to the county assemblies on Wednesday last week

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
25 July 2019 - 06:00
Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot in Kitui in 2018
INITIATIVE: Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot in Kitui in 2018
A former MCA in Kitui has described the proposed Punguza Mizigo referendum as a poisoned chalice and urged Kenyans to oppose it at all costs.

“The Punguza Mizigo referendum narrative being preached by our proponents, besides being decorated with a very progressive name in the guise of lessening the burden on the common mwananchi, has a deceptive agenda,” Ngungu Ngava.

The Punguza Mizigo Bill by the Ekuru Aukot-led Third Way Alliance party was forwarded to county assemblies by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Wednesday last week after the poll agency verified 1.2 million signatures of registered voters who support it.                                                                           

In a statement issued in Kitui on Wednesday, Ngava urged county assemblies across the country and Kenyans to reject Punguza Mzigo in its entirety.                                                                                                                                                                                                    He said scrapping or merging constituencies as proposed will adversely affect many Kenyans who will lose the benefits of the National Government Constituency Development Fund.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Last week, Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai opposed the proposed Punguza Mizigo initiative to amend the Constitution.     

Nyamai who spoke in Machakos town at a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto said the proposal will not be supported by the majority of Kenyans.                                                                                                             

25 July 2019 - 06:00

