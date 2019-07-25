Close

POLICE BRUTALITY

Protesters demand justice for Isiolo man 'killed by police'

They demonstrate along the busy Meru-Isiolo highway while carrying the casket

In Summary

• Lorry driver Gitonga, 39, was allegedly beaten to death by police officers.

• But police say he overpowered four armed officers who went to arrest him.

25 July 2019 - 00:00
Friends and relatives of a man allegedly beaten to death by police officers two weeks ago held a protest on Tuesday in  Isiolo town.

They processed along the busy Meru-Isiolo highway while carrying the casket.

The protesters demanded justice for 39-year-old Patrick Gitonga who was a lorry driver delivering building materials to clients in Meru and Isiolo.

 

They said Gitonga ought to have been arrested and charged if he was a criminal.

Timau MCA George Marete said the postmortem revealed Gitonga was hit in the head with a blunt object. He also had injuries on his back and legs, he said.

The autopsy revealed Gitonga was in good health at the time of death.

“We want human rights organizations and the IPOA to intervene to ensure the culprits are put behind bars. It seems police in Isiolo are concealing the crime. They have denied us the OB number and even refused to give us some of Gitonga’s belongings,” Marete said.

Joel Mwariama, a resident, said the same senior officer who was in Nchiru when student leader Evans Njoroge was killed is the same person who was in Isiolo when Gitonga was killed.

“This is not a coincidence.  We want the DCI to carry out through investigations," he said.

Isiolo subcounty police commander Moses Owiti has denied his officers killed Gitonga, insisting that the deceased turned violent and overpowered four policemen who went to arrest him.

Owiti said the officers then sounded the alarm and Gitonga was beaten by members of the public who came to their aid.

But the protesters said one unarmed person could not overpower four trained and armed police officers to the point of calling for help from members of public.

Gitonga was laid to rest at his rural home in Timau, Meru county.

