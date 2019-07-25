Ngilu angered by speculations about office fire

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Tuesday expressed shock at the Monday morning fire that damaged the county finance offices.

According to her deputy Wathe Nzau, the governor who is on an official European trip stated she was angry with leaders who have jumped to conclusions about the fire.

“It is not lost on my administration that we are operating in a poisoned political environment where some leaders are quick to jump to imbecilic conclusions at any misfortune that affects us,” a statement from her office read.

Ngilu said it was telling that Kitui Senator Kiio Wambua and other leaders have already issued public statements with conclusions on the fire.

“Kiio and his cheering squad seem to know the cause of the fire, the motive and even who the suspects might be,” Ngilu said.

She added the same people should provide information to investigators.

“I urge investigators to call Senator Kiio and his team to share all that they know about the fire incident. Let them go on record with those accusations,” she said.

Wambua, county assembly majority leader Peter Kilonzo and his minority counterpart John Kisangau have issued statements hinting the fire was caused by the county to cover up financial fraud.

In his statement, Wambua accused Ngilu of running a criminal administration.

“I want to hear from none other than the governor of Kitui. This time around we shall not mince words. You can't run a criminal enterprise and expect the people of Kitui to clap for you,” Wambua said.

Kilonzo said he was not shocked by fire which burnt down the finance offices.

“Ngilu and her finance minister should be held responsible. They know the source of this fire and they should record statements,” Kilonzo said.

Kisangau described the fire as a sad state of affairs in Kitui.

“This comes at a time when different leaders and I have been pressing the county to come clean on the expenditure of among others the last financial year spending. I am very sad indeed,” said the Minority leader.

Kauwi MCA Jane Mutua and Kanziku MCA James Munuve said they suspected foul play.

They said it was suspicious the fire broke out when the governor had traveled abroad and her finance executive Mary Nguli was said to be on leave.

However, Ngilu urged leaders to exercise restraint especially when such tragedies occur.

“I'm appalled by the leaders who feel that this is the time to score cheap political points. Shame on you!” said Ngilu.

She vowed her administration's service to the people of Kitui regardless of the drama and theatrics thrown its way.

“I will not be distracted in implementing my manifesto aimed at uplifting the lives of Kitui people. I will be judged by my service and programs, not how much noise and mud was thrown at us by the enemies of development," the governor said.

