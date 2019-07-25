Embu residents oppose higher water price

Embu water consumers have strongly opposed a move by county supplier to increase water tariffs from Sh260 to Sh320 for every 6,000 litres.

Speaking to the Star, the residents termed the reasons given by Embu Water and Sanitation Company unfounded, noting they were not ready to bear the burden.

Ireri Ngari, a resident of Mbeere South, said it was wrong for the company to increase water tariffs and yet it had failed to give quality services.

He said consumers in Mbeere region were paying bills for no services rendered by the company.

Ngari said the public participation which was done in one of the hotels in Embu town was stage managed as the people were chosen secretly to give their views.

The Star can reveal that every person who was invited to the public participation forum received Sh3,000.

"The Ewasco team should have come to the ground, but not conducting public participation in town. The criteria the company used to select those who were to attend is questionable", Ngari said.

Ben Muriuki said Ewasco was not justified to raise water prices owing to constant shortages in the area.

Muriuki said they have been paying a standing charge of Sh260 even when they have not been receiving water.

"We have always been forced to look for alternative water sources," he said.

Ewasco managing director Hamilton Karugendo refuted the claims by the residents, noting that the issue was placed in the Kenya Gazette and residents were given 30 days to give their views on the matter as required by law.

He said stakeholders from all corners of the county were present during the public participation, adding that it was not stage managed.