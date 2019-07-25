Chiefs accused of being drunk, taking bribes

Imenti North residents have accused local authorities of taking bribes from drug traffickers and illicit brewers leading to increased insecurity.

Nkabune residents complained of laxity among chiefs and some police officers in taking action when incidents are reported.

They threatened to take unspecified action against prostitutes, drug traffickers, and illicit brewers.

Imenti North's new deputy county commissioner Charles Monari warned those working with criminals will face the full force of the law.

Miriti Mungania, grandfather to the late Justa Mungania, questioned why her murderer was still not in custody.

Mungania is said to have been beheaded in broad daylight.

“Before my grandchild's demise, she was seen with a young man who was assaulting her. I am wondering how the security officers have not managed to arrest anyone,” the grandfather said.

Stephen Maronco, a resident, blamed the DCI for failing to bring police dogs at the murder scene.

"If the area DCI provided sniffer dogs when they came to collect the body, the culprit would have been apprehended," he said.

Maronco stated residents are reluctant to share information with the police or chiefs because they are afraid of receiving threats from the culprits working with them.

Another resident, Charity Ndegwa, said some chiefs are drunkards making the fight against illicit brews impossible.

David Gikundi, a resident, blamed the former deputy county commissioner Isaac Masinde saying the officer took no action against lazy chiefs, culprit or illicit brewers.

"Masinde appointed a ghost village administration and Nyumba Kumi committee that was not operational," he said.

Masinde was transferred last week.

“I have received information that chiefs here have been receiving a return from these illicit brew sellers and I want to warn them. I am going to put them on their toes,” Monari said.

Subcounty commander Robinson Mboloi said officers who have overstayed in the area would be reshuffled.

“I'm told you have mingled so much with the officers who have been here and for that reason, I am going to reorganize and send a new team here,” Mboloi said.

Monari and Mboloi spoke during a public baraza involving security agencies and area residents at Nkabune technical college grounds on Tuesday.

The county commissioner asked chiefs to submit a list of all tenants and people living in their houses.

He added his administration would work closely with residents to solve security issues in Nkabune and other regions.

