DESIGNED LIKE A WARDROBE

Man buried in grave he dug 19 years ago

Businessman didn't want any disputes over where he and his wife would be buried.

In Summary

• Started preparing his funeral after he was diagnosed with diabetes in 2000, wrote his eulogy in 2003. 

• It's against Meru customs for one to dig his own grave, the fine is a white sheep. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO Correspondent, Eastern Region
23 July 2019 - 00:00
The grave that veteran politician Martin Shikuku dug in 2004 at his home in Ndalu,Trans Nzoia County.
READY TO REST: The grave that veteran politician Martin Shikuku dug in 2004 at his home in Ndalu,Trans Nzoia County.
A 77-year-old Isiolo businessman who prepared his own gravesite in 2000 was buried at his home on Saturday. 

Samson Mwongera prepared the site for his wife and himself after he was diagnosed with diabetes. He prepared and printed his eulogy in 2003. 

The businessman also had his wife prepare the tribute she would read at his funeral, and he did the same for her. 

 

Mwongera summoned his children after his 40th wedding anniversary and showed them where he wanted to be buried. 

His decision was however rejected by elders from his community who wanted him buried in his father's farm. 

His widow Eunice said Mwongera agreed but later called the elders and insisted on his first decision. 

"The elders finally agreed and he was very happy. He called a mason who worked on the structure the next day," she said. 

The grave was designed like a wardrobe to accommodate both Samson and Eunice. 

His son Munene explained that whoever died first would be buried at the base and a concrete slab laid over the body, leaving room for the other spouse. 

Mwongera instructed his family to erect a stone structure after he and his wife are buried, and to write their eulogies and tributes on it. 

 

His family had initially insisted that Mwongera be buried at their father's farm but later went with his decision. 

"It's against Meru tradition for one to dig their own grave. If one did, he was fined a white sheep by the elders but now times have changed and we did not fine Mwongera," Gilfred Muriithi, his younger brother, said. 

Muriithi said his brother wanted to be like Martin Shikuku. 

Munene said his father's decision made conducting his funeral easy. He said his father was a hardworking man who lived a good life. 

(Edited by N. Mbugua)

