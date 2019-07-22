Kitui poor exam results due to hunger, says MP Kasalu

• Analysis of county performance shows it has been plummeting over the last decade
Kitui students often score poor marks in national exams due to hunger, Woman Representative Irene Kasalu said on Saturday.
“Hungry learners will score poorly in exams because they cannot concentrate on their studies due to rumbling stomachs. That is much the reason why Kitui has been performing miserably in national exams for years,” Kasalu said.
Her remarks were prompted by an analysis of the county's performance in KCPE and KCSE over the last decade. The analysis was done by county education director Salesa Adano. The report showed performance has been plummeting.
“The county's KCPE mean score for 2018 was 231.62, a drop from 235.8 in 2017,” the report says.
According to the report, 68 per cent of the 19,686 candidates who sat the KCSE exam last year scored D+ and below.
Kasalu said the famine situation was worsening in Kitui and that it was time the government provided food to learners in all schools.
“The only way to improve performance is by providing food. We are currently faced with a serious famine situation,” Kasalu said.
She spoke during the burial of Rev. Joshua Kithome Kasovo in Kithumbini village in Mwingi North. Kasovo is the father of Lydia Kavete, the coordinator of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund in Kasalu's office.
“I will push for the provision of food to school in Kitui in the school feeding programme arrangement. I will also knock at many government doors to push for the provision of food to our learners,” the MP said.
Politician Ezekiel Muthami asked elected leaders to push for the provision of food in schools to ensure retention of learners.
Kasalu criticised the Teachers Service Commission, saying the agency has discriminated local teachers in promotion.
“Our teachers have qualification just like their counterparts from other regions but TSC promoted 92 deputy headteachers from other areas and sent to Kitui. The only promoted two deputy headteachers in Kitui,” Kasalu said.