Kitui poor exam results due to hunger, says MP Kasalu

Kitui students often score poor marks in national exams due to hunger, Woman Representative Irene Kasalu said on Saturday.

“Hungry learners will score poorly in exams because they cannot concentrate on their studies due to rumbling stomachs. That is much the reason why Kitui has been performing miserably in national exams for years,” Kasalu said.

Her remarks were prompted by an analysis of the county's performance in KCPE and KCSE over the last decade. The analysis was done by county education director Salesa Adano. The report showed performance has been plummeting.

“The county's KCPE mean score for 2018 was 231.62, a drop from 235.8 in 2017,” the report says.

According to the report, 68 per cent of the 19,686 candidates who sat the KCSE exam last year scored D+ and below.