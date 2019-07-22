Close

Kitui poor exam results due to hunger, says MP Kasalu

'Hungry learners will score poorly in exams because they cannot concentrate on their studies due to rumbling stomachs'

• Analysis of county performance shows it has been plummeting over the last decade

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
22 July 2019 - 00:00
Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu at a funeral at Kathumbini village in Mwingi North on Saturday, July 21, 2019
HUNGER PANGS: Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu at a funeral at Kathumbini village in Mwingi North on Saturday, July 21, 2019
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

 Kitui students often score poor marks in national exams due to hunger, Woman Representative Irene Kasalu said on Saturday.

“Hungry learners will score poorly in exams because they cannot concentrate on their studies due to rumbling stomachs. That is much the reason why Kitui has been performing miserably in national exams for years,” Kasalu said.

 
 

Her remarks were prompted by an analysis of the county's performance in KCPE and KCSE over the last decade. The analysis was done by county education director Salesa Adano. The report showed performance has been plummeting.

“The county's KCPE mean score for 2018 was 231.62, a drop from 235.8 in 2017,” the report says.

According to the report, 68 per cent of the 19,686 candidates who sat the KCSE exam last year scored D+ and below.

Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu (R) with Kitui County NGAAF coordinator Lydia Kavete and Kasalu’s personal assistant Ben Kilonzo with Rev. Joshua Kasovo casket during his burial at Kathumbini village in Mwingi North on Saturday, July 21, 2019
TRANSITION: Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu (R) with Kitui County NGAAF coordinator Lydia Kavete and Kasalu’s personal assistant Ben Kilonzo with Rev. Joshua Kasovo casket during his burial at Kathumbini village in Mwingi North on Saturday, July 21, 2019
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Kasalu said the famine situation was worsening in Kitui and that it was time the government provided food to learners in all schools.

“The only way to improve performance is by providing food. We are currently faced with a serious famine situation,” Kasalu said.

She spoke during the burial of Rev. Joshua Kithome Kasovo in Kithumbini village in Mwingi North. Kasovo is the father of Lydia Kavete, the coordinator of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund in Kasalu's office.

“I will push for the provision of food to school in Kitui in the school feeding programme arrangement. I will also knock at many government doors to push for the provision of food to our learners,” the MP said.

 
 

Politician Ezekiel Muthami asked elected leaders to push for the provision of food in schools to ensure retention of learners.

Kasalu criticised the Teachers Service Commission, saying the agency has discriminated local teachers in promotion.

“Our teachers have qualification just like their counterparts from other regions but TSC promoted 92 deputy headteachers from other areas and sent to Kitui. The only promoted two deputy headteachers in Kitui,” Kasalu said.

Kenyans should never die of hunger

20 people have died of hunger-related complications in Baringo and Turkana
Opinion
4 months ago

Hunger a sign devolution not working

Yet leaders move around in convoys and helicopters
Opinion
4 months ago

Embu faces hunger after crop failure, MCAs say

Sh19 million county has set aside for emergency relief is not enough.
Counties
4 days ago
