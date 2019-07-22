Close

Fire razes Kitui county finance offices

• Police investigating cause of fire.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU
Eastern
22 July 2019 - 13:29
Kitui county finance offices on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau has warned the public about speculation over the fire that razed the county finance and planning office on Sunday night.

In a press statement, Nzau said, "We urge our staff and all citizens to remain calm and not to speculate as investigating agencies get to the bottom on this."

The county fire brigade moved in and contained the fire which happened at 2am. 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations secured the scene.

Nzau called for calm.

