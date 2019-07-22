Construction of assembly complex resumes

Work has resumed on the Sh350 million Embu county assembly office complex which stalled four years ago after wrangles among MCAs and residents.

Construction of the five storey office complex was re-commissioned last week by speaker Josiah Thiriku.

In August 2015, two residents stopped the work through a court order following opposition to the project by some MCAs.

Majority Leader Michael Kariuki who was in the last assembly and witnessed the infighting asked the ward reps to shun petty politics and allow the project to be completed.

The Kithimu MCA said it was regrettable that out of the 47 county legislatures, Embu was the only assembly renting office space.

While handing over the project to the contractor, Thiriku said when it’s completed the complex will save Sh60 million in the next five years.

He said the assembly pays of Sh12 million annually in rent to a landlord in Embu town for extra space to accommodate all 33 MCAs and a section of the legislature’s personnel.

The speaker said the Sh350 million contract was awarded to a local contractor to enhance the economy of Embu.

The High Court in Embu stopped the construction after James Muriuki and Simon Njagi sued, saying the funds ought to have been channeled to other essential projects.

Lawyer Samuel Nderitu for the two filed the petition under a certificate of urgency before resident judge Florence Muchemi.

They sued the county government of Embu and the county treasury who are the funders of the project.

The case was later withdrawn allowing construction to resume.