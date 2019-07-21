Animosity engulfs Chulu as two communities fight over grass

Tension has engulfed Chulu for three days running after two communities in Makueni County got embroiled in fight over grazing land.

Sources in Masimba claimed the clashes erupted after one community from Kajiado lost 12 cows to a Makueni community one week ago.

The source further claimed thousands of cows from the Kajiado community were driven away on Saturday night.

He said tension remained high throughout Sunday as it is feared the the Kajiado community might revenge on their lost cattle.

Kajiado County Police Commander Beatrice Gachago confirmed tension was high but could not give details as she argued the incident happened in Makueni.

Earlier, while commenting on the phone, Gachago had said police from Makueni and Kajiado conducted a joint operation on Saturday night.

"As far as I am aware no casualties have been reported in the area of Chulu" said Gachago.

She made the remark after our source claimed one community member suffered a spear cut on Saturday while several members of the Kajiado community suffered arrow wounds.

Gachago said she would wish not to be quoted because it would be unprofessional to comment on matters that happened in another county.

Our attempts to reach out to Makueni CPC hit a snag after the county boss failed to pick our calls.

We could not also get Mashuuru Deputy County Commissioner, Stephen Nyakundi for comment.