DRUGS BLAMED

North Imenti MP decries increased crime in Meru

Justa Mungania, a 25-year-old mother of a baby aged two, was killed last week

• Legislator says youths need to be counseled to end the escalating cases of crime.

• Says drugs and alcohol might be main cause of increasing cases of insecurity.

20 July 2019 - 00:00
North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood / GERALD MUTETHIA
North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood has said he is worried of many cases of crime in the constituency.

Last week a woman's head was chopped off as she went home to breastfeed her baby.

Justa Mungania, a 25-year-old mother of a baby aged two, was an orphan living with her grandparents.

She worked as a casual labourer at Nkabune Technical Institute.

Still in Nkabune, a schoolgirl was raped and killed last month, weeks after the murder of a Catholic priest in Makutano town.

The legislator said youths need to be counseled to end the escalating cases of crime.

“The police should do proper investigation and ensure the culprits are put behind bars,” Dawood said.

He said drugs and alcohol might be the main cause of the increasing cases of insecurity in the constituency.

On politics, Rahim Dawood said President Uhuru Kenyatta told Munya to coordinate meetings for Mount Kenya leaders to spur development in the region.

He said in the meetings he attended there was no talk of assassination.

 
 
 

“We have met in Nyeri, Naivasha and we have met even in La Mada so when people talk about assassination, unless there were other meetings, but the ones I attended were about development,” he said.  

He said the video recording which State House worker Dennis Itumbi said he will provide should be investigated by the DCI to determine its authenticity.

“If it is authentic, action should be taken but if it is not then those people who made the video and circulated the letter should be taken to task,” he said.

The MP said when Munya was governor of Meru, he was a thorn in his flesh but Munya did not harm him despite having the power.

“I can’t see the reason he would want to harm the Deputy President. We need to sit and interrogate this issue. Let’s not put politics into it,” he said.

