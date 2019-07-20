Close

EXPENSIVE RUGBY TOURNAMENT

Kitui MCAs want sports executive probed over Sh33.8m

Committee established falsification of documents, inflation of prices and flouting of procurement rules

In Summary

• MCAs debated a report by Public Investments and Accounts committee chaired by Alexander Mbili

• Report recommends Musau and Kimanzi be surcharged should probe establish loss of public funds

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
20 July 2019 - 00:00
Kitui Tourism, Sports and Culture executive Patrick Musau (right) addressing the press ahead of the Kitui Rugby Sevens event last year
IN HOT SOUP: Kitui Tourism, Sports and Culture executive Patrick Musau (right) addressing the press ahead of the Kitui Rugby Sevens event last year
The Kitui executive for Tourism, Sports and Culture Patrick Musau and his chief officer Zakayo Kimanzi are under fire after the assembly asked the EACC and DCI  to investigate suspect expenditure in their docket.

Kitui MCAs want the two investigated for spending Sh33 million in a rugby tournament held at Ithookwe showground in June last year.

The assembly recommended investigation on Wednesday after debating a report by the Public Investments and Accounts committee chaired by Alexander Mbili on the Sh33,880,441 expenditure.

 

Mbili’s committee established possible falsification of documents, inflation of prices and flouting of government procurement and payment procedures.

“The EACC and the DCI should carry out further investigation into this matter,” the report says.

It further recommends Musau and Kimanzi be surcharged should the probe establish loss of public funds.

Ikutha MCA Geoffrey Mwalimu said: “It is very clear, Mr Speaker, that public money was lost and Kitui people did not get value for their money and this begs the question of who approved the expenditure.”

In their report, simple figures could not add up, he said.

MCA David Thuvi of Kithumula/Kwa Mutonga ward said the public eye has been trained on Mbili’s committee to give a verdict on whether the money was put into a proper use or not.  

“The basic principle on the use of public funds is openness and accountability in financial matters. The bidders seemed to be legitimate but in reality some would have been a scam and therefore this calls for a forensic audit to determine if all the firms were compliant,” Thuvi said.

