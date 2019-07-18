Embu faces hunger after crop failure, MCAs say

Residents of Embu county are facing hunger following total crop failure due to poor rain.

MCAs have said the county needs food aid to avoid deaths.

Speaking during a special suiting of the assembly to pass the Embu County Appropriations Bill on Wednesday, the ward reps expressed concern that the Sh19 million the county government has set aside for emergency relief is not enough to feed the people affected.

Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri said the areas the county relies on for food including Ugweri, Kithimu, Karurumo and Kagaari had total crop failure.

Farmers in the northern areas of the county mostly grow coffee and tea and depend on the central areas. Southern Embu covering Mbeere is semi-arid.

“The concerned ministry should start working out interventions as early as now so that we do not have people or children dying of hunger in Embu county. The Sh19 million is not enough. We are hoping the national government will come and supply our people with food," Ireri said.

Nominated MCA Bernard Kandia said persons living with disability and other vulnerable groups are suffering hunger since they depend on the able bodied to survive.

Makima ward representative Philip Nzangi said the southern areas of the county, which include the Mbeere North and south subcounties are having drought and the residents need food assistance.