KFS hunts down illegal loggers in Mbooni Forest

The government has intensified a crackdown on illegal logging in Mbooni Forest.

Chief conservator of forests Julius Kamau and the Kenya Forest Service chairman Peter Kinyua last week toured the forest following reports of unlawful harvesting of trees. The officials verified that indeed unlawful activities were taking place.

Loggers have been cutting have been cutting down trees in spite of a moratorium being in place. A 90-day ban was initially imposed on February 24 last year and later extended to November 24.

Thereafter, the government again extended the ban for a year so as to rehabilitate forests in Kenya. Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said more time is required for the full implementation of new measures to protect the forests.

Kenya's forest cover stands at 7.2 per cent and the government wants to increase it to 10 per cent by 2022.

Chief conservator Kamau held discussions with the subcounty security committee to find ways of curbing a recurrence of illegal felling of trees.

While speaking to the workers at Makueni station, Kamau reiterated that officers found culpable will be held responsible. He said they will be disciplined.

He announced the deployment of a rapid response unit to the area to tackle illegal logging in Mbooni Forest.