Close

BAN IGNORED

KFS hunts down illegal loggers in Mbooni Forest

Resident say culprits fell trees at night

In Summary

• A 90-day ban was initially imposed on February 24 last year and later extended to November 24.

• On November 24, the government extended the ban on logging again for a year to facilitate reforms in forestry.

by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
Eastern
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Kenya Forest Service chairman Peter Kinyua and chief conservator of forests Julius Kamau at the scene where trees were harvested illegally.
Kenya Forest Service chairman Peter Kinyua and chief conservator of forests Julius Kamau at the scene where trees were harvested illegally.
Image: COURTESY

The government has intensified a crackdown on illegal logging in Mbooni Forest. 

Chief conservator of forests Julius Kamau and the Kenya Forest Service chairman  Peter Kinyua last week toured the forest following reports of unlawful harvesting of trees. The officials verified that indeed unlawful activities were taking place.

Loggers have been cutting have been cutting down trees in spite of a moratorium being in place. A 90-day ban was initially imposed on February 24 last year and later extended to November 24.

 

Thereafter, the government again extended the ban for a year so as to rehabilitate forests in Kenya.  Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said more time is required for the full implementation of new measures to protect the forests.

Kenya's forest cover stands at 7.2 per cent and the government wants to increase it to 10 per cent by 2022.

Chief conservator Kamau held discussions with the subcounty security committee to find ways of curbing a recurrence of illegal felling of trees. 

While speaking to the workers at Makueni station, Kamau reiterated that officers found culpable will be held responsible. He said they will be disciplined. 

He announced the deployment of a rapid response unit to the area to tackle illegal logging in Mbooni Forest.

Illegal Loggers Destroy Kitui Game Reserve

Patrick Kituku is a worried man. The forests at his Kitui home have been depleted. The chairman of the Mutha Charcoal Producers Association rues ...
Sasa
5 years ago
 

A team of KFS surveyors is already on the ground to ascertain whether or not there is encroachment into the forest reserve.

On the role of Communities in forest conservation, Kamau said there is no Community Forest Association as required by the Forest Conservation and Management Act of 2016.

 
 
 
 

He directed the forest officer in charge to start the process of establishing a CFA. This will enable participatory forest management between Kenya Forest Service and the association for an opportunity for the community to be engaged in nature based enterprises such as beekeeping.

Kamau commended the people of Mbooni for being great ambassadors of  conservation and for providing information which has assisted the KFS to address arising  issues.

KFS commandant in charge of enforcement and compliance Alex Lomarkoko on July 11 confirmed there is illegal logging going on.

Lomarkoko, who was accompanied by Makueni county ecosystem conservator Joseph Wakiaga and a team of forest rangers, said they had discovered marked trees that were about to be felled.

A section of sawmillers had denied that there has been illegal logging in the forest and called on the government to investigate. They said the matter had been propagated in the social media to portray them as criminals.

Lomarkoko said KFS has no plans of felling trees in the forest because of the ban on logging.

Illegal loggers sneaking into forest to be punished – CS

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has promised to punish illegal loggers defying the government’s ban on logging by sneaking into forests for ...
News
10 months ago

“I confirmed during my tour of the forest that indeed trees have been felled illegally. We are working with other security agencies to ensure the criminals are arrested and prosecuted,” Lomarkoko said.

He said nobody is allowed to cut, fell, harvest remove or transport forest products from public and community forests until the ban is lifted.

He, however,said the illegality was not alarming as was portrayed in the media.

A sport check by the Star in most of the forests in Mbooni indicated that loggers permitted to harvest trees in their farms extend the harvest in public forests making it tricky for rangers to spot them.

Members of the community neighbouring the forest said the trees are felled at night with axes and then transported to private farms where they are cut into timber.

Lomarkoko said those harvesting trees from their farms should get permits from the county government. He said an evaluation will be done by officers with technical background from forestry and agriculture to ensure openness in the process.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
Eastern
17 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. City Hall conducts Pangani night eviction
    17h ago Nairobi

  2. Four Machakos county officers to face murder charges
    13h ago North Eastern

  3. Speaker Muturi threatened with suit by home MCA
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Man charged with beating up friend, embarrassing him
    2d ago Nairobi

  5. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

Latest Videos