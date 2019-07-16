Close

GRABBED, DRAGGED 10M

Three jumbos attack Isiolo farmer

He was watering onions on his farm when the herd emerged from a thicket

In Summary

• Assistant chief says elephants have been troubling residents, are driven back to reserves by KWS. 

• The first time an elephant attacked someone in the village. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
16 July 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of elephants.
JUMBO ATTACK: A file photo of elephants.
Image: AGENCIES

A man narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by three elephants in Ndunyuruma village, Meru county, on Saturday. 

Jotham Baariu, 43, was watering onions on his farm with a friend when the jumbos emerged from a nearby thicket in Kithima sublocation. 

He spoke to the press at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital. His chest and legs were injured.

“We fled in different directions when we spotted the elephants but the jumbos kept following us. I hid in a bush but they could smell my presence," he said.

He said, "One of them grabbed and dragged me over 10 metres. I was even left naked." 

Kithima assistant chief Paul Muriira said that for several years, the elephants have been troubling residents. KWS officers often drive them back to the reserves in Isiolo. 

“They usually come back due to lack of pasture in the parks. This was the first time the jumbos have attacked a person in the village. Usually, they frequent the area and destroy farms,” Muriira said. 

The administrator called on KFS to fast-track the process of compensating residents.

He said that Baariu was the sole breadwinner to his family, hence, the family will require urgent help since he will be unable to work for a while.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
16 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man charged with beating up friend, embarrassing him
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    3d ago Coast

  3. Illegal immigrants, firms working at Thwake Dam, says MP
    1d ago Eastern

  4. More suspects arrested over rape and murder of two sisters
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Needy Nairobi students to get bursaries this week
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos