Speaker Muturi threatened with suit over Mwea land

An MCA has threatened to sue Parliament Speaker Justin Muturi for allegedly accepting the settlement of outsiders on the controversial Mwea land.
Makima MCA Phillip Nzangi accused the Speaker of allowing Stephen Ngari's petition filed in Parliament seeking to settle 1,732 people controversially allocated the Mwea Settlement Scheme land.
Nzangi, who spoke at Ndune market in the settlement scheme on Sunday, said he had unsuccessfully tried to make Muturi not to accept the petition.
The MCA opposes the distribution of the 42,000 acres in Mbeere South, claiming that most of the beneficiaries are strangers.
A week ago, Ngari petitioned Parliament and Muturi referred his plea to the Land committee for deliberation despite the matter being in court.
He said the settlement scheme has to be divided afresh so that every resident benefits.
The MCA, who was accompanied by nominated colleague Edna Muisyo, said many interested parties have tried to dispossess Mwea settlers of their land.
He said Parliament should wait until the matter that is pending at the Embu Land and Environment Court is heard and determined.
Nzangi said land matters will never be solved by courts "but by the residents and leaders sitting together and agreeing. All the squatters have to be settled first before anybody else can be considered".
He said the Mwea land distribution has been messed up by some self-seeking and greedy politicians and powerful people who allocated themselves, friends and family big chunks to the detriment of the genuine squatters.
The land was distributed by the National Land Commission in conjunction with the Embu county government in 2016. However, the settlement was stopped after chaos started between the beneficiaries and the squatters.
Eight people were shot by police in the commotion. One died later.
