Speaker Muturi threatened with suit over Mwea land

An MCA has threatened to sue Parliament Speaker Justin Muturi for allegedly accepting the settlement of outsiders on the controversial Mwea land.

Makima MCA Phillip Nzangi accused the Speaker of allowing Stephen Ngari's petition filed in Parliament seeking to settle 1,732 people controversially allocated the Mwea Settlement Scheme land.

Nzangi, who spoke at Ndune market in the settlement scheme on Sunday, said he had unsuccessfully tried to make Muturi not to accept the petition.

The MCA opposes the distribution of the 42,000 acres in Mbeere South, claiming that most of the beneficiaries are strangers.

A week ago, Ngari petitioned Parliament and Muturi referred his plea to the Land committee for deliberation despite the matter being in court.

He said the settlement scheme has to be divided afresh so that every resident benefits.

The MCA, who was accompanied by nominated colleague Edna Muisyo, said many interested parties have tried to dispossess Mwea settlers of their land.

He said Parliament should wait until the matter that is pending at the Embu Land and Environment Court is heard and determined.