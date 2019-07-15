Isiolo herders receive Sh43 million for off-take programme

Livestock keepers from Isiolo county who sold their animals to the national government during the off-take programme two years ago are set to receive payment.

The government, through the Kenya Meat Commission, slaughtered bought and slaughtered worth more than Sh100 million across 17 counties, with Isiolo getting the lion's share of Sh43 million. The meat was distributed to starving residents.

Livestock owners have been eagerly waiting for their proceeds to enable them to restock. About 3,000 pastoralists are expected to receive the proceeds.

To put to an end their long wait, the national government on Friday launched the payment process in Ngaremara, Oldonyiro and Burat.

On Monday, payments will be made in Garbatula subcounty and on Thursday in Merti subcounty.

KMC chairman Ntoros ole Senteu absolved the commission and department of livestock from blame over the two-year delay in payment, saying the Treasury took long to release the funds.

“The programme was a great success the slaughtered animals would still have succumbed to death since they were extremely emaciated,” he said.

Senteu noted that plans are in place to roll out another livestock off-take programme this year since some parts of the country including Isiolo are already hard hit by drought. He, however, called upon the county government to establish a reserve for corn beef.

“ The commission could help expand such a project to ensure that county residents are cushioned from hunger owing to recurrent drought seasons,” he said.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti lauded the national government for the intervention, despite the delay.

“The programme was hugely successful in reducing the number of livestock, hence increasing chances of survival for the remaining animals during the persistent drought in 2017. It also helped locals to obtain food,” Kuti said.

He said the long wait for payment had badly injured the reputation of county leaders, with rumours being peddled he and other elected leaders had shared the money.

The governor pointed out that currently, the drought situation in the county is worsening due to inadequate short rains, hence the need for another off-take programme. He said, however, that this time, the government should pay on the spot.

He told livestock keepers not to purchase other animals until it rains in order to prevent further deaths. He advised them to instead invest in any other businesses to diversify their livelihood.

Kuti called upon the officers who will be carrying out the payment process to exercise transparency to ensure only the genuine farmers who sold their animals get their dues.

Edited by R.Wamochie