Illegal immigrants, firms working at Thwake Dam, says MP

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo has demanded the removal of Chinese nationals and companies in Thwake Dam, claiming they have no legal documents.

In a letter dated July 7 to the Parliamentary Committee on Water, Maanzo also wants two senior officers working on the site removed.

The letter is copied to Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, PS Joseph Wairungu, project manager China Ghezouba Company Ltd, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and county commissioner Maalim Mohammed.

The MP wants Engineer David Kimingi, a consultant and the operations manager, and Chinese project manager Li-Chan removed from the site claiming they have been fraudulently awarding subcontracts to companies and employing illegal immigrants.

China Ghezouba group won the contract to construct the Sh63 billion project at the confluence of rivers Thwake and Athi at the border of Makueni and Kitui counties.

"Of important to note is that the contract has been breached in a well-calculated move and there are efforts to cover it up by the consultant represented by [Eng. David] Kimingi and Li Chang," the letter seen by the Star reads.

In the letter, Maanzo says Rossul & Clerke has been awarded three projects, JTG Engineering (four), Kenya Railways (one), Simona East African (two) and Suzhou Kenya Ltd (three).

The legislator says there was no tendering and procurement as required by both Kenyan and Chinese laws.

In the letter, the MP also claims there are illegal immigrants and companies which are not registered in Kenya.

"Every foreign engineer or employee must be registered and cleared by the Engineers Board and/or the Immigration Department. The representative of consultant Kimingi is partisan and is advancing fraudulent transactions with Chinese subcontractors in total breach of the law," the three- page letter reads further.

The legislator has accused the consultant of dishonouring the 30 per cent local contractual agreement denying the people of Makueni, Kitui and Machakos job opportunities at the site.

He has also raised security and sanitation concerns as "there are no toilets or police station in the site", adding that the rising population around the site was endangered and there was a risk of waterborne diseases outbreak.

There is no Corporate Social Responsibility in health centres and schools around the dam site though there is a budget for such, he says.

Maanzo has also accused the contractor of negligence "as there is no signpost to show where the project is located".

Speaking to The Star on Sunday in an interview, Maanzo said he has been monitoring the contractor's operations and has evidence of every claim in the letter.

“I have proof of all the claims including an incident where Kimingi told me to go and bring the companies I want to be awarded contracts. I rejected the offer because the law requires tendering and procurement for any company to be awarded a contract."

The committee that visited the site on April 2 under the leadership of Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said it was dissatisfied with the pace at which the contractor was working.

Kimingi's and the contractor’s communication officers neither answered calls or responded to text messages sent to their phones.

