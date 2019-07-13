Close

SHUN DIVISIVE POLITICS

Our coalition will shake Kenya, says Governor Mutua

Says he is holding talks with like-minded leaders to boost his chances of clinching the top seat in 2022

In Summary

• The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader said he is determined to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya’s fifth president. 

• Mutua said it is possible for leaders to state their political ambitions without  tearing the country apart through toxic statements.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
13 July 2019 - 06:00
Governors Anyang' Nyongo, Muhammed Kuti and Alfred Mutua in Isiolo on Thursday.
Governors Anyang' Nyongo, Muhammed Kuti and Alfred Mutua in Isiolo on Thursday.
Image: GEORGE OWITI

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said he is holding secret talks with like-minded politicians to form a strong coalition that will propel him to State House in 2022.

The governor who spoke in Isiolo on Thursday said he would reveal the partners at the right time. He had attended the launch of a model community health programme. Isiolo Governor Muhammed Kuti, and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang' Ngong’o were present.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader said he is determined to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya’s fifth president. 

 

Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho are also interested in the top seat. 

Mutua told political leaders to use their time wisely to serve Kenyans through promoting transformative development and social cohesion.

He urged leaders eyeing the presidency to focus on the development agenda and shun divisive politics.

“I urge my colleagues who also have ambitions to become president to first concentrate on developing the country. They should not spend their energies on endless campaigns and stealing government resources,” he said.

Mutua said it is possible for leaders to state their political ambitions without  tearing the country apart through toxic statements.

"I have already indicated that I am running for the top seat. There is nothing wrong with that. But I'm not consumed by a near rabid and desperate campaign. Politicking is slowing down economic growth," Mutua said. 

The governor said his priority is preaching unity to all Kenyans and deliver services. He told wananchi not to be lured by stolen cash.

 

“We are not touring the country to polarise people. When the time is right, we will present ourselves to Kenyans and offer them a better alternative. However, in the meantime, kazi ya wananchi kwanza [service to Kenyans first]," Mutua said.

“Leaders can organise themselves without tearing the country apart. I'm personally in serious discussions some leaders to form a strong partnership for the next election. Our coalition of motivated leaders will be one whose interest is Kenyans first."

Mutua praised his host Governor Kuti for his initiative of working towards transforming Isiolo’s health care system.

 “Congratulations Governor Kuti for a job well done and for caring about your people. We will continue working together, sharing ideas and changing the mentality of Kenyans to better their lives,” he said. 

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
13 July 2019 - 06:00

